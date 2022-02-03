Govt Employees In Andhra Pradesh Stage Massive Protest Against 11th Pay Revision

A huge protest was staged by thousands of state government employees on Thursday, February 3, against CM Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh Government. Demanding the withdrawal of the latest amendment in the Pay revision announced by the YSR Congress government, a huge mass of the state employees swarmed the BRTS road raising slogans against the Reddy government.

Chalo Vijaywada Rally: Thousands of employees swamp BRTS Street

Government Teachers, pensioners and other employees marched down the BRTS road from AP NGO headquarters while lending their support to the ‘Chalo Vijaywada’ rally. The police officials had denied permission to conduct the ‘Chalo Vijaywada’ protest, despite that, defying the protocols set by the state officials, a large number of people thronged the street to lend their support to the demand of retaining previous pay slabs.

#AndhraPradesh: Despite the restrictions imposed by the state, govt employees takeout a huge rally against the new #PRC as part of #ChaloVijayawada. pic.twitter.com/EinPfYaPfV — ʝ𝖆𝖓𝖆𝖘𝖊𝖓𝖆 ꪜ𝖆𝖒𝖘𝖎 3 🇮🇳✊🏻️🎌 (@JANASENAVAMSI3) February 3, 2022

Andhra Pradesh employee union president KR Suryanarayana, who was leading the protest claimed that many individuals were arrested during the protest, however, the employees didn’t stall and they continued the march to assert their demands. "Despite tyranny by government and oppression of the employees, teachers and pensioners by the police forces, thousands of employees came to streets and demonstrated their resentment. In addition to this, lakhs of employees were kept under custody in many police stations across the State. Everywhere in the State, the employees have been expressing their resentment," he added.

Protestors demand the withdrawal of 11th pay revisions

The protestors have been claiming that the latest pay revisions are damaging to their interests. They urged that the 11th Pay Revisions shall not be implemented without first considering their concerns.

The massive protest happened after the government didn’t pay heed to their demands and implemented the contentious 11th Pay Revision on February 1 and disbursed payments in accordance with the altered pay scales.

Following the backlash on the implementation of the new Pay Revision, the Jagan Reddy government constituted an Anomalies Committee and a Ministers Committee. The government further encouraged protestors to discuss the point of contentions with the formulated committees and to deliberate on contending issues. Employees, on the other hand, claim that the government did not consult them before adopting the pay scale regulations and that the Pay Revision was made unilaterally.

With ANI Inputs

Image: Twitter/ PTI