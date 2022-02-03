Last Updated:

Govt Employees In Andhra Pradesh Stage Massive Protest Against 11th Pay Revision

Demanding the withdrawal of the latest amendment in the Pay revision announced by the YSR government, thousands of state employees swarmed the BRTS Road.

Written By
Aakansha Tandon
Andhra Pradesh

Twitter/ PTI


A huge protest was staged by thousands of state government employees on Thursday, February 3, against CM Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh Government. Demanding the withdrawal of the latest amendment in the Pay revision announced by the YSR Congress government, a huge mass of the state employees swarmed the BRTS road raising slogans against the Reddy government.

Chalo Vijaywada Rally: Thousands of employees swamp BRTS Street

Government Teachers, pensioners and other employees marched down the BRTS road from AP NGO headquarters while lending their support to the ‘Chalo Vijaywada’ rally. The police officials had denied permission to conduct the ‘Chalo Vijaywada’ protest, despite that, defying the protocols set by the state officials, a large number of people thronged the street to lend their support to the demand of retaining previous pay slabs.

 

Andhra Pradesh employee union president KR Suryanarayana, who was leading the protest claimed that many individuals were arrested during the protest, however, the employees didn’t stall and they continued the march to assert their demands. "Despite tyranny by government and oppression of the employees, teachers and pensioners by the police forces, thousands of employees came to streets and demonstrated their resentment. In addition to this, lakhs of employees were kept under custody in many police stations across the State. Everywhere in the State, the employees have been expressing their resentment," he added.

READ | Andhra Pradesh promulgates ordinance to raise retirement age of state employees to 62 yrs

Protestors demand the withdrawal of 11th pay revisions

The protestors have been claiming that the latest pay revisions are damaging to their interests. They urged that the 11th Pay Revisions shall not be implemented without first considering their concerns.

READ | Punjab elections: BJP unveils star campaigners list; PM Modi, HM Amit Shah among 30 named

The massive protest happened after the government didn’t pay heed to their demands and implemented the contentious 11th Pay Revision on February 1 and disbursed payments in accordance with the altered pay scales.

Following the backlash on the implementation of the new Pay Revision, the Jagan Reddy government constituted an Anomalies Committee and a Ministers Committee. The government further encouraged protestors to discuss the point of contentions with the formulated committees and to deliberate on contending issues. Employees, on the other hand, claim that the government did not consult them before adopting the pay scale regulations and that the Pay Revision was made unilaterally.

READ | Goa elections: Veteran BJP netas Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh to start campaigning this week

With ANI Inputs

Image: Twitter/ PTI 

READ | UP Elections: 'BJP did Yoga of development, Shirshasan left for oppn,' says Rajnath Singh
Tags: Andhra Pradesh, Pay Revision Commission, Vijaywada
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND