Govt Expects Launch Of Sputnik Light In India Soon; Meetings With Stakeholders Underway

Amid vaccine shortage, reports are rife that the Central Government is soon to launch Sputnik Light in India. As per sources, all the stakeholders of the single-dose vaccine, including the Russian manufacturer and its Indian partners, have been directed to fast-track the application and regulatory approval procedures for the single-dose vaccine to boost the country's vaccination drive.

Sputnik Light in India soon?

At a meeting chaired by the Cabinet Secretary last week, it was suggested to immediately convene a meeting with all concerned stakeholders including the Department of Biotechnology Secretary, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the Ministry of External Affairs representatives, the Union Health Ministry officials, RDIF (Russian Direct Investment Fund) and domestic manufacturers to expedite the regulatory approvals for Sputnik Light, informed the sources while pointing out that an application seeking regulatory approval for Sputnik Light is expected to be filed in the next couple of weeks. If this happens, it would become the first single-dose vaccine to be launched in India.

Also, with the rollout of Sputnik's one-dose jab, the issue of the criticality of recombinant Adenovirus Type-5 (rAd-5) component, which is used in the second dose of the presently-approved double-dose Sputnik V vaccine and for production of which manufacturers are not very comfortable, will also become redundant, sources privy to the discussions said.

Sputnik Light

On May 6, the makers of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine came up with a single dose vaccine with the name 'Sputnik Light'. As per information provided by the company at the time of its announcement, this revolutionary one-shot COVID-19 vaccine has 80 percent efficacy, which is higher than many 2-shot vaccines. Calling it a 'fast and reliable' pandemic fighter, the company asserted that It will help to achieve a high level of protection quicker, helping to swiftly defeat virus surges and create lasting protection in the community.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sputnik V, however, remains the core vaccine of the company. A vaccine based on human adenoviral vectors, Sputnik V is one of the three vaccines in the world, the other two being Pfizer and Moderna, to have an efficacy of over 90 percent against coronavirus disease, which is caused by SARS-CoV-2. On April 12, India extended emergency authorization to it and became the 60th country to approve it.

The country which first got the Sputnik V vaccines imported is now all set, to begin with production. If reports are to be believed, production of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine in India will begin by August, and will witness a production of 850 million doses, and will in the future produce 65-70% of the total Sputnik V vaccines produced in the world.

