Govt Expert Panel Recommends Against Phase-2/3 Clinical Trials Of SII's Covovax On Kids

In a setback to Serum Institute of India (SII), the Centre's Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has recommended against granting the nod for phase 2/3 trials of Covovax for children aged 2-17, reported sources on Wednesday. SII had applied to DCGI seeking permission for conducting a trial of Covovax on 920 children, 460 each in the 12-17 and 2-11 age groups, at 10 sites. SII is hoping to launch ‘Covovax’ in India by September as its trials are in an advanced stage of completion and manufacturing has commenced in Pune.

SEC rejects phase-2/3 trials of Covovax on kids

"The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), which deliberated on the application, noted that the vaccine has not been approved in any country," a source said. "It also recommended that the Pune-based company should submit the safety and immunogenicity data (of Covovax) from the ongoing clinical trial in adults for considering the conduct of a clinical trial in children," the source added. The recommendations are learnt to have been approved by the DCGI.

Covovax vaccine efficacy

On June 14, US-based pharma company Novovax stated its vaccine candidate demonstrated 100% protection against moderate and severe COVID -19 infection- 90.4% efficacy overall. The study enrolled 29,960 participants across 119 sites in the US and Mexico to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity of the vaccine. Covovax has demonstrated 93% efficacy against predominantly circulating variants of concern and variants of interest, Novavax said in the statement.

With trials ongoing in India, Novavax is all set to launch in India and its vaccine jabs can be expected by September 2021. According to a press release issued by Novavax, the Serum Institute of India will manufacture ~1 billion doses of NVX-CoV2373 this year. Currently, Novavax which is named Covovax in India is in the advanced stages of phase 2/3 trials. Centre has estimated 20 crore Covovax jabs to be manufactured between September-December.

Covovax is a protein-based vaccine candidate engineered from the genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. Preliminary data showed vaccine is 90% effective and safe, according to the company. Side effects included headache, fatigue, and muscle pain and were generally mild. Centre plans to procure 75 crore doses of Covidshield, 55 crore doses of Covaxin, 30 crore doses of Bio E Sub vaccine, 20 crore SII- NOVAVAX, 10 crore BB Nasal vaccine, and 0.6 crore of Genova mNRA vaccine in coming months.

