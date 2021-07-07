'Govt For Growth': PM Modi Welcomes All-new Council Of Ministers Post Cabinet Expansion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his new team of Council Of Ministers who took oath on Wednesday and conveyed best wishes for their ministerial tenure. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi assured that the new Cabinet will continue working to fulfill the aspirations of the people and build a strong and prosperous India.

The Prime Minister also shared his official photograph with all the ministers who were inducted on Wednesday, as part of the government's major cabinet revamp. PM Modi called it the 'government for growth.'

I congratulate all the colleagues who have taken oath today and wish them the very best for their ministerial tenure. We will continue working to fulfil aspirations of the people and build a strong and prosperous India. #Govt4Growth pic.twitter.com/AVz9vL77bO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2021

As many as 15 new leaders took oath as Cabinet Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane, Annapurna Devi, Meenakshi Lekhi, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma are among the leaders who were inducted into the Union Cabinet.

Seven Ministers were promoted to Cabinet rank in the reshuffle exercise on Wednesday. These include Union Ministers Parshottam Rupala, G. Kishan Reddy, Anurag Singh Thakur, Kiren Rijiju, Raj Kumar Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Mansukh Mandaviya. The Council of Ministers now comprises 77 ministers, nearly half of them being new.

Union Cabinet expansion

The Union Cabinet reshuffle saw the exit of four high-profile ministers including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

The new Council of Ministers has more representation in terms of caste, religion, region, and experience than several other governments in the past. 11 women Ministers (2 in Cabinet), 27 OBCs (5 in cabinet), 8 STs (3 in Cabinet), and 12 SC members (2 in cabinet) have been made a part of the new Council of Ministers. Moreover, 13 lawyers, 6 doctors, 5 engineers, 7 civil servants, and 4 former CMs have also been a made part of the new Council of Ministers.