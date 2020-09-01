Andhra Pradesh Govt Hires Over 1,350 Ambulances To Cope With COVID-19 Workload

Andhra Pradesh state health department on Tuesday stated that the state government has hired over 1,350 ambulances in 13 districts to cope with the increased COVID-19 workload. This comes as more than 10,000 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported, as Andhra Pradeshs Covid-19 graph continued its steep spiral to reach 4,34,771 on Monday.

These ambulances will be used to transport COVID positive patients from one hospital to another or from the patient's residence to a hospital or COVID Care Centre.

"It is mandatory for collectors to hire at least two additional ambulances per mandal. If necessary, collectors have been given the right to hire as many as needed, depending on the workload. In certain mandals, even 5-6 additional ambulances have been hired in order to provide better services to the citizens," it added.

Furthermore, these ambulances will also help the authorities to implement the recently introduced 'referral system' for hospitals. According to this, the hospital referring the patient will have to arrange for an ambulance to transport the patient apart from informing the hospital it has referred the patient to.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh

Meanwhile, for the sixth day in a row, more than 10,000 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported, as Andhra Pradeshs Covid-19 graph continued its steep spiral to reach 4,34,771 on Monday. And, AP has become the second state behind Maharashtra to have more than one lakh active coronavirus cases, the latest statistics revealed. After 3,30,526 recoveries and 3,969 deaths, the state has 1,00,276, the latest bulletin said.

On Sunday, AP took the second place in the national Covid-19 chart, relegating Tamil Nadu to the third spot. With more than half the 13 districts reporting cases daily in excess of 800 each, the number of active cases has been piling up though overall more than 8,500 patients are getting discharged from hospitals.

