Govt In 'no Mood' To Revoke Order Moving WB Chief Secy Despite TMC Outcry: Sources

With the ruling TMC administration terming West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay sudden Central deputation as an act of 'political vendetta,' highly placed sources have informed that the Centre is in no mood to recall the order. As per the order issued late on Friday night, Bandyopadhyay is to join the Department of Personnel and Training and report to the North Block in New Delhi at 10 AM on May 31, 2021, i.e. Tuesday.

Amid the growing opposition against the order, which was issued just hours after the short meeting between CM Mamata Banerjee and PM Narendra Modi - who was on a visit to review the impact of Cyclone Yaas - sources have informed that every concerned officer is aware of the IAS manual and that the current West Bengal Chief Secretary will also have to follow the order issued, making it clear that the Centre will not rollback the directive. Pertinently, Bandopadhyay was scheduled to retire on May 31, but got a 3-month extension from the Centre, at the request of Mamata Banerjee, who had cited his experience in handling the COVID-19 pandemic while seeking the extension.

'Ready to touch PM's feet': Mamata Banerjee

A day after Union Ministers questioned Mamata Banerjee's 'conduct' at the cyclone review meet, labelling it 'petty politics', the West Bengal Chief Minister broke silence on Saturday as she claimed that she had duly sought the Prime Minister's permission before leaving. Maintaining that she respects the Prime Minister, the TMC chief said that she is 'ready to touch the feet of PM Modi' if that would help the people of Bengal, adding that she is being 'humiliated' by the Centre. Mamata Banerjee has alleged that the Centre is targetting her government as the BJP faced defeat in the recent Assembly Elections which saw TMC assume power for the third time in a row.

On the order recalling the Bengal Chief Secretary for Central deputation, Banerjee pointed out that she was 'shocked' to receive the letter of transfer of Bandyopadhyay while conducting a meeting in Digha on Friday. She said that the move was a 'disrespect' to the elected representatives of the state, and went on to ask, "What was the Chief Secretaries fault, that he was working with me, working with the government of West Bengal?" Highlighting that the Chief Secretary is the official of the state though appointed by a common system of the Central government, she asserted, "You cannot send us such a letter without prior consultation. This has never happened in the 74 years of independence of India."

Congress aghast at Chief Secy order

Meanwhile, amid the Centre-West Bengal spat over the Chief Secretary's deputation and Mamata Banerjee's 'conduct' at the review meet with PM on Friday, Congress on Saturday voiced its concerns over the happenings. Pointing out that Bandyopadhyay was due to retire on May 31 originally, Congress veteran Abhishek Manu Singhvi wondered why he was called back to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) within 48 hours and with no consultation or consent of state government.

Has any chief secy anywhere in india ever in 74 yrs of independence been mandatorily/non consensually asked 2join central service within 48 hrs on date of retirement 31/5 wo state Govt consent or even consultation? Let #Centre educate me on this bt answer must be NO anr 1st 4 #WB — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) May 29, 2021

Mamata Banerjee kept PM waiting: Sources

After assessing the situation in Odisha in the aftermath of Cyclone Yaas along with CM Naveen Patnaik on Friday, PM Modi landed in West Bengal and was scheduled to attend the review meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee. However, the Bengal CM arrived 30 minutes late, as per sources, and hurriedly left after handing over a preliminary report of the damage caused, citing other commitments. The TMC supremo has said that she submitted the damage assessment report asking for Rs 20,000 crore for the damages and left after taking PM Modi's permission. However, her 'conduct' has not gone down well with several BJP leaders, Union Ministers and Bengal Governor, considering the meeting came amidst the growing differences and the constant spat between the Centre and West Bengal.