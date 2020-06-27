During 3 Months Of Lockdown, Govt Intervened To Stop 5584 Child Marriage

The Centre said that it has received as many as 5,584 phone calls to prevent child marriage during the three-month-long lockdown period and at least 92,203 interventions were made by CHILDLINE, the nodal agency of the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development to protect children in distress. The agency acts as the parent organisation for setting up, managing and monitoring CHILDLINE 1098 service all over the country.

Of the total, 5,584 interventions (nearly 35%) were related to child marriage which was categorised under child protection concerns — Protection from Abuse and Violence (PFA).

"While 97% of total interventions for child marriage involved minors (18 years of age and below), about 91% of the interventions involved girls and 9% involved were boys," stated CHILDLINE data. Among girls, 39% were girls between 11 to 15 years of age, and 60% were aged 16 to 18 years. Among boys, 19% were aged 11 to 15 years, and 62% were aged 16 to 18 years, it stated. "In the past 3-months, CHILDLINE received 5,584 calls reporting child marriage."

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are the top five States to have reported child marriages during these first 3 months. Karnataka alone accounts for nearly 29% of interventions for child marriage, revealed CHILDLINE data.

Process of govt intervention

A senior official from CHILDLINE told news agency ANI that counselling is provided to the child when they are able to reach them before the marriage. After that, the child's parents and other people involved in that child's wedding are informed that child marriage is a punishable offence under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

"A written affidavit is then taken from them stating that they will not get the child married off until he/she is of legal age. Even after this, our team follows up on the status of the child either through a home visit or through a phone call to ensure that the child is safe," the official said.

He further explained that during the course of an intervention, if it is found that the child is at risk or is likely to be coerced into marriage or is in any kind of danger, he/she is removed from the custody of the parents and presented before the Child Welfare Committee.

"The CWC further recommends if the child should be reunited with family or placed in a child care institution (CCI) or handed over to any other family member in whose custody he/she will be safe, keeping the best interest of the child in mind," added the official. In case marriage has already taken place, CHILDLINE assists the child/family in filing a formal complaint against the offenders, he said.

(With ANI inputs) (AP photo for representation)

