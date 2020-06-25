Govt Invites Suggestions From Stakeholders To Defer BS-IV Norms For Construction Vehicles

The Government of India has invited suggestions from stakeholders to amend the Motor Vehicle (MV) Rules in order to defer BS-IV norms for construction equipment vehicles, tractors, and harvesters. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday issued a draft notification regarding the deferment from October 1, 2020, to October 1, 2021. As per officials, the comments or suggestions can be sent to the Joint Secretary (MVL), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The draft reads that rules shall be taken into consideration after the expiry of thirty days from the date on which the copies of this notification-- July 18. Earlier, the Ministry of Agriculture had requested to provide some time for implementing the next stage of emission norms as are to be made applicable with effect from October 1, 2020.

Centre extends validity date to MV documents

On June 9, the Centre announced the further extension of the validity date related to motor vehicle documents till September 30, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari had made the announcement. Earlier, the ministry had issued an advisory on the March 30 to all states and Union Territories wherein it was advised that documents such as Fitness, Permit (all types), Driving License, Registration, which had expired since February or would expire till May 31, would be treated as valid till May 31. This date was later pushed to June 30.

On 30th March, 2020 it was advised that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), Driving License, Registration or any other document which had expired since 1st Feb, 2020 or would expire till 30 June 2020 to be deemed valid till 30th of June 2020. #IndiaFightsCorona — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 9, 2020

(With ANI Inputs)