Govt Issues Guidelines For COVID Vaccination Centres Near Homes To Help Elderly & Impaired

In a bid to vaccinate the senior citizens and differently-abled population against COVID-19, the Health Ministry on Thursday accepted the recommendations of the Technical Expert Committee of the Union Ministry on the guidelines for Near to Home COVID Vaccination Centres (NHCVC). NHCVC for elderly and differently-abled citizens aims to follow a community-based, flexible and people-centric approach, bringing the COVID Vaccination Centres nearer to homes of people having limited mobility due to their physical condition.

As per the guidelines issued by the government, these Near to Home COVID Vaccination Centres will be organized specially for the below mentioned eligible population while vaccination for all other age groups will continue at the existing CVCs.

All individuals above 60 years of age with no vaccination or first dose vaccination. All individuals below 60 years with disability due to physical or medical conditions.

Detailed Guidelines

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has communicated the detailed guidelines to all the States and UTs. These guidelines include:

A community-based approach to be followed where sessions can be conducted in non-health facility-based settings and are nearer to home, e.g. in a community centre, RWA centre/office, panchayat ghar, school buildings, old age homes etc.

Based on the cohort of the eligible population, District Task Force (DTF) / Urban Task Force (UTF) will decide the location of NHCVC to maximize the reach of services to the target population, reduce vaccine wastage along with causing minimal impact on the existing health services.

NHCVC will be linked to an existing CVC for vaccination purpose; the CVC in charge will be responsible to provide the vaccine, logistics and human resources required for vaccination.

The site for NHCVC will be pre-identified in collaboration with community groups and RWAs. Such sites could be at Panchayat Bhawan, Sub-Health Centres and Health & Wellness Centres with the availability of adequate space, Community Halls, RWA Premises, Polling Booths, Schools etc. and should have a Vaccination Room and a Waiting Area with appropriate access for the target group, for example, ramp for wheelchair access and Observation Room to ensure waiting for 30 minutes post-vaccination.

Once identified and verified for meeting CVC criteria, all such sites will be registered on the CoWIN portal as NHCVC.

DTF /UTF will be responsible for planning and implementation of vaccination at the NHCVC, with full flexibility to adjust the proposed plan as per local circumstances and need.

Each team at NHCVC will comprise of five members – Team Leader (necessarily a Doctor), Vaccinator, Vaccination Officer 1 for Co-WIN registration and/or verification of beneficiary, and Vaccination Officer-2 and 3 for crowd control, assistance to vaccinator, ensuring 30 minutes observation of beneficiaries following vaccination for any AEFI and any other support.

In a scenario where there is a group of target beneficiaries under one roof like Old Age Home etc., the NHCVC can be organized at that site as per the Operational Guidelines.

The guidelines also include details regarding:

Registration & appointment of beneficiaries - either in advance, on-site or Facilitated Cohort Registration process on Co-WIN

Line listing of Beneficiaries

Identification of NHCVC Site and linkage with existing CVC

Micro planning for vaccination sessions at NHCVC

Facilitate travel of elderly and persons with special needs to Session Site wherever needed

Making the Vaccination Center friendly to the elderly and persons with special needs

The Union Health Ministry has advised all States and UTs to direct the concerned officials to take note of these recommendations and undertake prompt necessary action for their detailed planning and effective implementation under the ongoing National COVID-19 Vaccination drive.

Vaccination Update

As part of the vaccination drive, till May 26, India has nearly administered 20.25 crore of COVID-19 vaccine doses. As per data issued by the government, 20,25,29,884 vaccine doses had been administered in India. This includes 98,08,901 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 67,37,679 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 1,52,42,964 frontline workers have had their first dose while 84,00,950 have got their second dose too.

In the 45-59-year age group, 56,26,09,143 people have got their first dose and another 1,01,11,128 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 5,73,45,128 people have been administered their first dose while 1,84,11,563 have had their second dose as well. In the newly added category of 18-44 year age group, 1,38,62,428 beneficiaries received their first dose of Covid vaccine across 32 states and Union Territories.

(Credit-PTI)