Govt Job Aspirants Duped Of Crores, UP STF Arrests Three Accused

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested three men for allegedly duping unemployed youth of crores of rupees on the promise of providing them with government jobs.

The accused posed as government officials and ran fake offices to dupe youngsters.

According to a press statement issued by the STF, the accused -- Abhishek Pratap Singh from Lucknow, Athar Hussain from Santkabir Nagar and Neeraj Mishra from Kanpur -- were arrested in the early hours of Saturday for duping unemployed youths.

Explaining the modus operandi of the racket, STF officials said the accused rented a house in a secluded place in the cities across Uttar Pradesh and set up a fake office.

"The accused got job advertisements published in newspapers and held interviews at the office. They used to charge Rs 2-4 lakh from every student on the pretext of giving them jobs in various government departments," the statement said.

The accused used to hand over fake appointment letters to these youths and also gave "fake training" to them. After collecting the money, the accused used to abandon the place overnight before starting targeting job aspirants in some other city.

The accused have defrauded unemployed youths of several crores of rupees using this scheme, the statement read.

The STF began probing the matter after receiving complaints against the accused that led to their arrest. The STF has lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.