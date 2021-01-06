Govt Kick-starts 'ToyCathon 2021' To Make India Global Hub For Toy Manufacturing

Realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a global hub of toy production, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani launched a virtual toy hackathon named ‘ToyCathon 2021’ on Tuesday. Stating that 80% of toys in India are imported, Pokhriyal asserted that the country is capable of manufacturing them.

“The ToyCathon2021 is being organised to create awareness among school students about the rich cultural heritage of our country. The toys market is Rs 7 lakh crores in the world. In our country, 80% of the toys are imported. I hope this would prove a milestone in the foundation of self-reliant India,” he said at the launch.

READ | 'Pioneering' Doll Baby Nancy With Afro Features Inducted In Toy Hall Of Fame

Smriti Irani said students and faculty members participating in the event can get rewards up to Rs 50 lakhs. “For the first time in the history of our country we shall see the participation of school students along with students from higher educational institutions with regards to needs of the MSME industry in our country,” she said.

“Never before has the fascination of the country ever been captured till PM Modi emphasised the need to support local industry with regards to toy manufacturing,” Irani added.

Moving in the direction of building an #AatmaNirbharBharat, launched ‘Toycathon-2021’ along with @DrRPNishank Ji. Supported by 6 GOI Ministries, Toycathon is a step towards the larger cause of making India a global hub for toys’ manufacturing as envisaged by PM @narendramodi Ji. pic.twitter.com/QK0LNPy6WQ — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 5, 2021

READ | SDMC Opens Its First 'toy Bank' In Najafgarh Zone

Key initiatives under ToyCathon

Abhay Jere, Chief Innovation Officer of the Education Ministry, who was also said that ToyCathon also helps in conceptualising toys that promote positive behaviour among children, based on Indian value systems.

“A few months back the Government of India launched Toy Story as an inter-ministerial mission to promote toy manufacturing, innovation and entrepreneurship in toys in the country. One of the key initiatives under this mission is ToyCathon where we will reach out to youngsters, school students, faculties, start-ups, professionals and request them to conceptualise toys based on Indian those, culture, civilization, our heroes and some of the important events of our past,” he added.

READ | PM Fulfilling Ambedkar's Dream Of Taking Education To Everyone: Dushyant Gautam

Six Union ministries including the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Textiles, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Ministry of Commerce and Industry are participating in Toycathon.

PM Modi had held a meeting with senior ministers and officials to discuss ways to boost manufacturing and global imprint of Indian toys in August last year. He noted that toys can be an excellent medium to further the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ and exhorted that toys should reflect India’s value system and culturally established environment-friendly approach.

READ | Centre Approves Major Changes In PMS-SC, Ensuring Greater Education Access For SC Students

(Image credits: PTI)