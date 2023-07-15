Govt Launches Program To Promote Border Tourism Along LoC

In a significant move aimed at boosting tourism and fostering peace, the government has initiated a program to promote border tourism on the Line of Control (LoC) areas in North Kashmir's Baramulla and Kupwara districts. This initiative comes as a result of the prevailing peaceful environment in the region, creating an opportunity for tourists to explore the natural beauty and cultural richness of these border regions.

The LoC, which separates the Indian and Pakistani-controlled parts of Jammu and Kashmir, has been a sensitive area for long now due to security concerns. However, with the recent positive developments, the government has seized the opportunity to tap into the untapped potential of tourism in these picturesque regions.

In a conversation with Republic Media Network, Gh Nabi Bhat Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kupwara said, "Foreign tourists are visiting close to Line of Control areas, which was not possible earlier.”

At least 15,000 visitors visited north Kashmir's Keran, Karnah, Machil, Tangdhar and Teetwal sectors. Despite being close to LoC, at least 50,000 tourists have visited north Kashmir's Bangus valley in the Kupwara district. The Kupwara ADC added that after peace has prevailed on LoC, the tourism in the valley cherished in 75 tracking tracks, mesmerising spots, dense forests. “For permission purposes, visitors need to apply online at http://epass.kupwara.co.in/apply for the pass and they receive the movement pass within 24 hours,” he informed.

Uri is another picturesque outskirt village in the Baramulla district of Kashmir, known for its breathtaking beauty and proximity to the Line of Control (LoC). Despite the sensitive nature of the region, thousands of tourists from all around the world are drawn to Uri to experience its unique blend of natural wonders and historical significance. The LoC area offers visitors an opportunity to witness the military presence and gain insights into the geopolitical dynamics of the region "Kaman Aman Setu".

Additionally, tourists can explore the mesmerising landscapes surrounding Uri, including snow-capped mountains, lush green valleys, and glistening streams. The region is also home to several attractions like the picturesque Ningle Nallah and the historical Baramulla town. With its unmatched beauty and a chance to immerse in the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir, Uri LoC area beckons adventurous souls and curious travelers alike.

The promotion of border tourism will provide visitors with a unique experience to witness firsthand the stunning landscapes and immerse themselves in the local culture of the border areas. Baramulla and Kupwara districts are known for their breathtaking valleys, sparkling lakes, and snow-capped mountains, making them ideal destinations for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers.

To facilitate border tourism, the government has launched various initiatives, including the development of tourist infrastructure, creation of designated tourist zones, and the improvement of transportation and accommodation facilities. Additionally, security measures have been reinforced to ensure the safety and well-being of tourists, with increased surveillance and the deployment of additional personnel in these areas.

Local authorities are actively involved in promoting the initiative, organising cultural festivals, showcasing traditional arts and crafts, and highlighting the unique customs and traditions of the region.

These efforts aim to provide tourists with an authentic experience, while also generating income and employment opportunities for the local communities.

The move has been warmly welcomed by residents of Baramulla and Kupwara, who are optimistic about the positive impact of tourism on the socio-economic development of the region. They believe that the promotion of border tourism will not only attract visitors but also foster understanding and harmony among people from different backgrounds.

Tour operators and travel agencies have already started offering specialised packages for border tourism, including guided tours, trekking expeditions, and cultural exchanges. With the government's backing and the natural beauty of these regions, it is expected that the initiative will garner significant interest from domestic and international tourists alike.

As peace prevails in Jammu and Kashmir, the government's focus on promoting border tourism to LoC areas in Baramulla and Kupwara represents a progressive step towards strengthening cross-border ties, enhancing regional development, and showcasing the splendor of this beautiful region to the world.