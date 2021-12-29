Govt launches project to upskill Nagaland artisans

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) The government on Tuesday launched a pilot project to upskill over 4,000 cane and bamboo artisans from Nagaland under the Recognition of Prior Learning component of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

"The objective of this initiative is to upskill the local weavers and artisans to enhance their productivity through RPL assessment and certification in traditional handicrafts. The project targets to upskill over 4,000 craftsmen and artisans," the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship stated.

Launching the initiative, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar said it is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create the right synergies and build infrastructure for the country's youth, from North to South and from East to West.

"It is an article of faith for him (PM Modi) that the future of India will be defined by the efforts, energy, and success of our youth population, including the 4,100 artisans who are going to be trained in Dimapur. This is not an isolated movement but a part of a larger vision of enabling youth with skills," Chandrasekhar said.

The project will be implemented in different phases, including the selection of artisans and weavers, training of trainers, and upskilling of artisans and weavers through RPL with Bridge Module. The artisans and weavers will be selected from the traditional crafts clusters of Nagaland, the ministry said.

Chandrasekhar, who is also Minister of State for IT, apologised for the technical glitches during the programme.

"I'm sorry for all the technology mishaps today. I think with the best of intentions sometimes with lack of preparation or whatever it is we don't tell to do very well with this technology, these virtual meetings," he said. PTI RSN BAL BAL

