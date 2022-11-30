Last Updated:

Govt Making Efforts To Boost Farmers' Income: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stressed on improving the lives of small farmers and said the government is making efforts to boost their income.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Agriculture

Image: PTI


Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday stressed on improving the lives of small farmers and said the government is making efforts to boost their income.

The minister was speaking at second FICCI sustainable agriculture summit and awards here.

Stating that India is primarily an agriculture country, Tomar said it is the duty of the government and people to make farm sector stronger for ensuring food security.

The minister said the government has taken a holistic view on the agriculture sector in the last eight years and taken several measures to boost productivity and production of agriculture crops.

The government is also making efforts to reduce input cost and increase the income of the farmers, he added.

Tomar pointed out that 86 per cent of the total farmers are small and marginal ones. "There is a need to improve their situations," he emphasised.

READ | Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren announces initial drought relief of Rs 3,500 each for 30L affected farmers

To boost the income of small farmers, the minister highlighted that the government is setting up 10,000 Farmers Producer Organisations (FPOs) and has also announced an infrastructure fund of Rs 1 lakh crore. New schemes with huge central outlays have been introduced for the animal husbandry sector.

READ | China grants 10.6 million litres of free diesel to Sri Lanka's farmers and fishermen

The Centre, Tomar said, is providing farm loan worth Rs 18 lakh annually at a subsidised interest rate.

The minister said the government is also focusing on introducing new technologies in the farm sector.

He highlighted that the ministry has already issued standard operating procedures for usage of drone technology in the agriculture sector.

The government is also trying to promote organic and natural farming so that the use of chemicals is reduced in the farm sector.

Tomar highlighted that the youth are now getting attracted towards agriculture because of the reforms taken by the government during the last eight years to make Indian agriculture profitable.

Today, Tomar said, an educated youth are confident that they can earn money in agriculture sector.

READ | Brutal police lathicharge on farmers outside Punjab CM's house; Bhagwant Mann in Gujarat
READ | Congress lashes out at AAP as protesting farmers lathi-charged outside Punjab CM's house
First Published:
COMMENT