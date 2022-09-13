Govt Must Audit Deaths Due To Oxygen Shortage In 2nd COVID Wave: Parliament Panel

On Monday, the parliamentary standing committee on Health and Family Welfare in its 137th report to Rajya Sabha suggested that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare audit the COVID-19 deaths due to shortage of Oxygen and ensure families of the victims receive proper compensation.

The panel headed by SP member Ram Gopal Yadav in its report said, "The Committee is disturbed at this utter ignorance by the Government and strongly recommends the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to meticulously examine the number of deaths due to oxygen shortage specially during the second wave of COVID-19."

The committee report further said that the Ministry in coordination with the States must audit the oxygen-stricken deaths and enable robust documentation of the COVID deaths. The report said that this will generate a responsive and responsible sense of government and cautious formulation of policy and combat situational health care emergency

In its 137th report presented to Rajya Sabha on Monday, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health said, "It expects greater accountability and transparency from Government organisations. The Ministry must thoroughly investigate COVID deaths due to oxygen shortage and make sure that the relatives of the victims receive appropriate compensation."

The report said, “There were several instances of families of patients pleading for oxygen and waiting in queues for oxygen cylinders. Media relayed stories of hospitals running out of oxygen and making desperate appeals when hospitals were reportedly left with only a few hours of oxygen supply."

"In April, 2021, the Delhi High court slammed the Delhi Government for alleged mismanagement in the distribution of medical oxygen. The High Court in May 2021 also asked the Central Government to divert the unutilized tankers of oxygen to Delhi from States where the COVID-19 situation was improving.”

The report further said that the committee is highly disappointed to note that the Ministry in its submission in 2020 had assured that the country is self-sufficient in oxygen and oxygen cylinders. "Ministry's claim was brutally exposed during the second wave. The Government failed to manage the distribution of oxygen in states and amidst the soaring demand it could not maintain a steady flow of oxygen leading to an unprecedented medical crisis," the panel said.

The exponential surge in India's coronavirus infections drained supplies of medical oxygen during the second wave of COVID-19 It swamped the health care system, patients were seen dying in ambulances and parking lots outside hospitals, and overwhelmed crematoriums. Dozens of hospitals in a number of Indian cities and towns ran short of gas, sending relatives of patients scrambling for oxygen cylinders.