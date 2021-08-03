Govt Not Proposing To Bring Two-child Policy, Says MoS Health Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha that a National Population Policy was formulated in 2000 with the long-term objective of attaining population stabilization by 2045. Nityanand Rai added that several initiatives had been taken under the National Family Planning Program, providing a wide range of services to people.

On July 23, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh told Parliament that the Centre has no plan to introduce a new policy to control the growth of the population in India. This was in response to unstarred questions by Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and BJP MP Anil Agarwal on whether the Union government is mulling such a policy, its main points, and the details of effective steps to stop population growth. Narendra Modi government's stance contrasts with the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh, where the Law Commission has released a draft population control bill.

In response to the unstarred question, the MoS in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar said that the government had been already implementing National Family Planning Program through a target-free approach to check population growth in the country. She also reminded the BJP MP about the National Population Policy formulated in 2000 to attain stability in population growth by 2045. Also, she said that the government is not proposing to bring a two-child policy.

In the statement, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar has written about the achievements of the several initiatives taken under the National Family Planning Program. She stated:

From 2005-06 to 2015-16, the Total Fertility Rate has declined from 2.7 to 2.2%.

28 out of 36 States/UTs have already achieved the replacement level fertility of 2.1 or less.

The Crude Birth Rate has declined from 23.8 to 20% from 2005 to 2018.

Initiatives taken under National Family Planning Program

The government has taken several initiatives under National Family Planning Program to control India's overall fertility rate. The initiatives include Mission Parivar Vikar, Expanded Contraceptive Choices, Compensation Scheme for sterilization acceptors, Post-partum Intrauterine contraceptive device, Scheme for home delivery of Contraceptives by ASHAs, Pregnancy Testing kits, and Family Planning Logistics Management Information System.

