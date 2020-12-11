'Govt Officials Like Kumbhkarna; Need Scolding To Be Woken Up': J&K HC's Chief Justice

On Wednesday, the acting Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court expressed his displeasure over the working of the government officials in the Union Territory. Chief Justice of the J&K High Court Rajesh Bindal also compared the officials with "Kumbhkarna" and said that they “had to be scolded” to be woken up.

Justice Bindal made these observations while dismissing a writ petition filed by the National India Construction Company, which had challenged the rejection of its bid for construction of a road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

'The government officials are no better'

"In the case in hand and what is seen in other cases filed against the government in this court, replies/objections are not filed in some cases even for a decade. It is not limited to main petitions but even in contempt petitions, a compliance report is not filed for a long time. This not only results in denying fruits of litigation to the succeeding party but even lowers public trust in the judicial institution," Justice Bindal noted.

"Honourable Supreme Court had compared a litigant approaching the court after a huge delay with Kumbhkarna. I think if considered in that light, for filing of replies/objections in the cases pending in this court, the government officials are no better. As has been mentioned in Ramayana, Demon King Ravana had to use a lot of noise and different means to wake up Kumbhkarna, when his kingdom was in trouble. Here also the government officials are to be woken up from slumber by using different means," he further observed.

Justice Rajesh Bindal was on Tuesday appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Common High Court for the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. He was the senior-most judge of the High Court. He has been asked to perform the duties of the office of Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court with effect from December 9 consequent upon the retirement of Chief Justice Gita Mittal, a Law Ministry notification said.

Justice Bindal was elevated as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in March 2006. On transfer to the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, he took the oath of office in November 2018. Justice Gita Mittal was appointed as an additional judge of Delhi High Court in July 2004. She was appointed as a single judge Tribunal under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in February 2008 to examine the government ban on activities of the Students of Islamic Movement in India (SIMI), according to the website of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

(With PTI inputs)