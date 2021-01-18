Govt Officials Likely To Meet Stakeholders To Discuss Future Course Of Vaccination Efforts

After India kick-started the world's largest nationwide inoculation drive against COVID-19 pandemic on January 16, the government officials are likely to hold a meeting with representatives of pharmaceutical industries and other stakeholders to discuss the future course of COVID-19 vaccination efforts on Monday.

According to sources, "Government officials likely to hold a meeting with representatives of pharmaceutical industries along with other stakeholders to discuss the subsequent course of vaccination drive in the country."

World's largest nationwide inoculation drive in India

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday informed that over 2.24 lakh people have been vaccinated against COVID-19. He further informed that 17,072 beneficiaries were vaccinated in 6 states on the second day of the vaccination drive. So far, 3 cases of post-vaccination hospitalisation have been reported.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Health Minister informed that as compared to other countries, India vaccinated the highest number of persons on day 1 of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. He said, "Out of 2 lakh healthcare beneficiaries who received the COVID-19 vaccine in the last two days, a total of 447 beneficiaries suffered adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) while 3 of them required hospitalisation.

Additional Secretary at the Health Ministry informed that out of the 3 beneficiaries who had been hospitalised after inoculation, 1 has been discharged from the Northern Railway Hospital Delhi within 24 hours. "1 beneficiary has been discharged from AIIMS, New Delhi. While 1 beneficiary is under still observation in AIIMS, Rishikesh and is fine," said Agnani. Meeting with is being held with all States/Union Territories for review of progress to identify bottlenecks and planned corrective actions, said the Health Ministry.

