Centre Organises ITBP-WHO Meet On Safety Protocols As Personnel Take Over COVID-19 Duties

As India's fight against Coronavirus continues, the Indian government is organising meetings for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) with the World Health Organization (WHO) and one such meeting was held on Tuesday evening. At present, 151 ITBP personnel are COVID positive while 273 have recovered from the virus till date.

According to the ITBP, the WHO team conducted sessions for the medical staff on infection control and safety protocols. "There will be another round of training by the WHO on Friday as well for the doctors," ITBP officials told ANI.

Freshly inducted team of 30 doctors who had been deployed at the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas were also a part of the meeting.

"The WHO and senior doctors are giving the best training possible to the newcomers. Juniors are updated about new technologies and also have the opportunity to ask questions if they have any," a government official said.

Meanwhile, Seventy-nine personnel of two border guarding forces-- the BSF and the ITBP -- tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this week. The Border Security Force (BSF) has reported 45 fresh COVID-19 cases and 39 recoveries, officials said quoting the latest data.

The force has 1,312 coronavirus cases in total and out of this 523 personnel are under treatment while 784 have recovered.

Meanwhile, India reported a spike of 22,752 new COVID19 cases and 482 deaths in the last 24 hours. Positive cases stand at 7,42,417 including 2,64,944 active cases, 4,56,831 cured/ discharged/ migrated and 20,642 deaths.

