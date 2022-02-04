Govt plans to make fitness testing of vehicles through Automated Testing Stations mandatory from 2023 onwards

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The government plans to make fitness testing of vehicles through Automated Testing Stations mandatory in a phased manner starting from April next year.

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry on Friday said a draft notification has been issued for public comments regarding mandatory fitness testing of vehicles through Automated Testing Stations.

An Automated Testing Station (ATS) uses mechanical equipment to automate the various tests required to check the fitness of a vehicle.

The requirement will be put in place in a phased manner. Fitness testing for heavy goods vehicles and heavy passenger motor vehicles through an ATS will be mandatory from April 1, 2023, as per the draft notification.

In the case of medium goods vehicles and medium passenger motor vehicles and light motor vehicles (transport), the requirement will be made compulsory from June 1, 2024.

According to the draft notification, renewal of certificate of fitness will be for two years for commercial vehicles (transport) that are up to eight years old and one year for commercial vehicles (transport) that are older than eight years. Road Transport and Highways Secretary Giridhar Aramane told PTI that eventually fitness testing through ATS will be mandatory for both commercial and personal vehicles. Aramane said next year onwards, heavy commercial vehicles will be mandated to have this fitness testing done. "We will give some for time (for personal vehicles). We need to establish more Automated Testing Stations, and also we should prepare the people mentally. The plan is for everybody. But date has been fixed for the heavy commercial vehicle," he said. Last year, the ministry said entities like special purpose vehicles, state governments, companies, associations and body of individuals may be allowed to open ATS for testing fitness of both personal and transport vehicles. Fitness testing for personal vehicle (non-transport) is done at the time of renewal of registration (after 15 years). PTI BKS RAM ABM ABM

