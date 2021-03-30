Govt Preparing To Impose Green Tax On Over 15 Crore Vehicles, Know What Is The Reason

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has recently released data which reveals that over 4 crore vehicles running on the road are older than 15 years. Among the 4 core vehicles, 70 lakhs of such vehicles are contributed by Karnataka. Apart from Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Lakshadweep as their records were not available, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has digitised the data of such vehicles throughout the country. The ministry has also sent a proposal to the states to impose green taxes.

In those 4 crores vehicles that are 15 years old, 2 crore vehicles are more than 20 years old. Uttar Pradesh occupies the second spot with 56.54 lakh vehicles, of which 24.55 lakh are older than 20 years. On the other hand, Delhi occupies third place in terms of old and polluting vehicles at 49.93 lakh, of which 35.11 lakh are older than 20 years. The data also revealed that Kerala has 34.64 lakh such vehicles, followed by 33.43 lakh in Tamil Nadu, 25.38 lakh in Punjab and 22.69 lakh in West Bengal. Maharashtra, Odisha, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana have these vehicles in the range of 17.58 lakh and 12.29 lakh.

The number of such vehicles ranges between 1 lakh and 5.44 lakh for Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Tripura, and the union territories of Dadra-Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

However, vehicles like strong hybrids, electric vehicles, and those running on alternate fuels like CNG, ethanol, and LPG has been exempted from the green tax. Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in January this year had approved a proposal to impose a 'green tax' on old vehicles which are polluting the environment.

Green tax is also called a pollution tax or environmental tax imposed on all the goods that cause environmental pollution. The proposal was passed in order to curb emissions that comes through firms and households.

How the Green taxes will be imposed?

Transport vehicles older than eight years could be charged green tax at the time of renewal of fitness certificate at the rate of 10 to 25 percent of road tax. Personal vehicles will be charged green tax at the time of renewal of registration certification after 15 years; public transport vehicles, such as city buses, will be imposed lower green tax; while higher green tax (50 percent of road tax) is proposed for vehicles being registered in highly polluted cities. Differential tax will also be charged depending on fuel (petrol/ diesel) and the type of vehicle.

It is to be noted that apart from strong hybrids, electric vehicles, and those running on alternate fuels like CNG, ethanol, and LPG, vehicles used in farming, such as tractors, harvesters, and tillers, will also be exempted from the tax. In addition to the green tax, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari also approved a policy of deregistration and scrapping of vehicles that are above 15 years in age that are owned by government departments and PSUs.

(With Inputs: PTI)

(Image Credits: PTI/Representative Image)