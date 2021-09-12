Govt Reduces Custom Duties On Vegetable Oils To Curb Price Hike Ahead Of Festive Season

To curb price hikes ahead of the festive season, the Union Government has reduced custom duties on vegetable oils. The tariff rates have been lowered on palm, soybean and sunflower oils by the Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution. According to PTI, the measure to control the price increase has resulted in a revenue loss of 1,100 crores.

On Saturday, the Department of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, in a statement announced the decrease in customs duties on both crude and refined variants of the aforementioned three types of vegetable oils. However, the government has increased the agri-cess or the (special purpose tax, which is levied over the basic tax) on crude palm oil by 2.5 per cent. This has led to an increase in tax from 17.5% to 20%.

Reduction in vegetable oil prices

According to the notice issued by the Ministry of Finance, the import tax on crude palm oil has been reduced from 10 per cent to 2.5%. Next, the tax on crude soybean oil and sunflower oil has been reduced to 2.5 per cent from 7.5 per cent. After the announcement, the overall price of sunflower oil will fall by 24.75 per cent and refined palm and soybean oil will be at 35.75 per cent.

India imports 60% of its oil demands

The move by the Finance Ministry comes ahead of the festive season. It is worth the mention that India imports nearly 60 percent of its oil demand. In its statement, the Finance Ministry also mentioned that the "domestic prices of edible oils have been pulling high during the fiscal year of 2021-22, which is a cause of serious concern from inflation as well as consumer's point of view."

To curb inflation, the Finance Ministry has decided to reduce the duty on edible oils even though it will incur a revenue loss of several thousand crores. As estimated, the current deduction in custom taxes would lead to a loss of 1,100 crores. Additionally, loss from earlier reduction of customs duties on the same has been estimated around 3,500 crores. Thus, a total of 4,600 has been expected to be borne by the government. The reduction could bring down the retail prices by Rs. 4-5 per litre, Solvent Extractor's Association of India (SEA) Executive Director B.V Mehta told PTI.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has urged all wholesalers, millers, and refiners to disclose the stocks. As a measure against forgery, the government has also asked retailers to display the prices of all edible oil brands for consumer benefits. "It is a consumer's choice to... buy x or y brand depending on his preference," Union Food Secretary Sudhansu Pandey told media after a meeting with state stakeholders on Friday.

Crude edible oil is the third-largest import of India after gold and petroleum. However, as per SEA data, the import of vegetable edible and non-edible crude oil fell from 98,25,433 tonne to 96,54,636 tonne between November 2020-July 2021.

With inputs from PTI

Image: Unsplash (representative)