Govt Refutes CoWIN Hacking Reports; 'vaccination Data Stored In Safe Digital Environment'

Union Health Ministry and Chairman of Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration (EGVAC) debunked reports on CoWIN platform being hacked and assured all the vaccination data is stored in a safe and secure digital environment.

“There have been some unfounded media reports of the CoWIN platform being hacked. Prima facie, these reports appear to be fake. However, the Union Health Ministry and the Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration (EGVAC) are getting the matter investigated by the Computer Emergency Response Team of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MietY),” an official statement read on Thursday.

Issuing a clarification, Dr R S Sharma, Chairman of the Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration (Co-WIN) said, “Our attention has been drawn towards the news circulating on social media about the alleged hacking of Co-WIN system. In this connection we wish to state that Co-WIN stores all the vaccination data in a safe and secure digital environment. No Co-WIN data is shared with any entity outside the Co-WIN environment. The data is claimed as having been leaked such as geo-location of beneficiaries, is not even collected at Co-WIN.”

MoHFW refutes reports over CoWIN registration

Recently, the Health Ministry in a press release asserted CoWIN has been developed as a platform to manage vaccinations across the country and facilitates registration (in both online & on-site modes), scheduling of appointments, vaccination & certification of the beneficiary during the COVID-19 vaccination process, and all reports suggesting that the platform is not doing so is 'baseless' and 'incorrect', and 'not supported by full information on the matter.

CoWIN portal has now been made available in Hindi and 10 regional languages. These regional languages include Marathi, Malayalam, Punjabi, Telugu, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Odia apart from English.