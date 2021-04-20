'Govt Responsible If COVID Spreads Among Farmers': Rakesh Tikait Refuses To Stop Protests

Amid the alarming surge in COVID-19 cases across the country including the national capital, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has put the onus on the Centre if Coronavirus cases crop up among the farmers who have been protesting at the borders of Delhi even as the national capital goes under lockdown due to virus surge. Rakesh Tikait asserted that Coronavirus cannot be sought as an excuse to put a hold on the farmers' protest.

Rakesh Tikait, who has been at the helm of the farmers' protest against the three new farm laws, said that the Centre will be responsible if COVID-19 cases show up in farmers protest. Speaking with Republic Media Network, Tikait said, "Responsibility will be of the government (if protesting farmers get infected). When the COVID-19 cases are rising across the country, who is responsible for it? Are farmers responsible for that too?"

"If there is a disease, then the government should ensure treatment for it and build hospitals for it. Politicians collecting funds for other purposes. Conducting rallies and contesting elections," he added. However, the political leaders across the party lines have either stopped political rallies or are conducting them virtually.

A few days back while he was on his visit to Jammu, Rakesh Tikait had opined that "the farmers' agitation is not Shaheen Bagh that can be ended in the name of Coronavirus".

Farmers continue agitation amid COVID-19 surge

Republic Media Network also interviewed several farmers who have been protesting at the Singhu border despite the threat of the pandemic looms large. One of the protesting farmers said, "There is no Corona here. There are so many people gathering here, we will make Corona go away. We are no scared of Corona."

One protestor asserted that Coronavirus is a fictitious disease created by the government to fearmonger. "If it was true then people would have died in lakhs. Farmers have been at protests for five months, all would have died. Corona is a conspiracy."

Another protestor at Delhi's Singhu border echoed a similar sentiment when asked about the threat of Coronavirus. "Corona must be in Delhi, not here. It's been a year since COVID-19 arrived. We are protesting here for five months, not a single case has been found here, how?" asked the protestor who was in his tent, decked up with a television set and other accessories.

Several protestors challenged to get themselves tested if anyone of them has COVID-19, while one of them said he got vaccinated some 25 days back. The protestor said they work in shifts. Some men come to Delhi borders to stay at the protest sites while those who have stayed for quite some time will head back home to Punjab for few days. These shifts usually are for a period of 5-6 days, the protestor said.