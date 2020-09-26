Centre Sanctions 670 Electric Buses, 241 Charging Stations Under FAME Scheme In Green Push

The Central government on Friday sanctioned 670 electric buses and 241 charging stations to different states under Phase-II of the FAME India Scheme. The states that received the electric buses include Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat and Chandigarh, while the charging station has been set up in Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Port Blair, Union Heavy Industries minister Prakash Javadekar informed.

The union minister further said that the decision exhibits the Centre's commitment to reduce dependence on fossil fuel and address the issues of vehicular emissions, adding that it is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for eco-friendly public transportation.

"This is a good start, these e-buses, e-rickshaws and e-scooties as well as e-cars for city use are the best way forward for environment friendly transport," Javadekar said

In a series of tweets, the union minister informed that 25 charging stations have been sanctioned in Kollam, 27 in Thiruvananthapuram and 28 in Malappuram (all in Kerala). Additionally, 25 charging stations have been sanctioned in Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu and 10 in Port Blair. The setting up of charging stations is a key infrastructure necessity to promote Electric Vehicles, Javadekar said.

"Already 450 buses are plying in various cities. Now 670 e-buses are sanctioned. Maharashtra has got 240, Gujarat has got 250, Goa has got 100 and Chandigarh has got 80. Kerala and other states have also got e-charging stations because all those corporations who are completing the formalities, we are sanctioning e-buses for them," said the minister

Since April 2015, the Department of Heavy Industries under the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, is administering the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) scheme to promote the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles (xEVs) in India.

Phase -I & Phase-II of the FAME India Scheme

Currently, the Phase-II of the FAME India Scheme is being implemented for a period of 3 years with effect from April 1, 2019, with total budgetary support of Rs 10,000 crore, according to the ministry. The second phase focuses on supporting electrification of public and shared transportation and aims to support, approximately 7,000 e-buses, 55,000 e-4 wheeler passenger cars, 5 lakh e-3 wheelers and 10 lakh e-2 wheelers through subsidies.



During the first phase of the scheme that was up to March 31, 2019, approximately 2,80,987 hybrid and electric vehicles were supported by way of demand incentive, amounting to about Rs 359 crore, as per the ministry. Furthermore, the department has sanctioned 425 electric and hybrid buses to various cities in the country at a total cost of about Rs 280 crore. It had also sanctioned 520 charging stations for about Rs 43 crore in cities like Bengaluru, Jaipur, Chandigarh and NCR of Delhi under Phase-I of FAME-India Scheme.

(With inputs from PTI)