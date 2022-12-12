Govt Says Taking All Required Steps To Boost Coal Production

The government on Monday said it is taking all required steps as well as coordinating with state and central agencies to start new coal mines and increase output from the operational mines.

The country's coal production target is 900 million tonnes and the contribution of captives/ commercial mines will be significant, according to Coal secretary Amrit Lal Meena.

The production of dry-fuel from coal blocks during April-November period of FY'23 was reviewed by the coal secretary with project proponents of operational coal blocks, as per a coal ministry statement.

He also asked the project proponents to approach the ministry for early resolution of issues that impact coal production.

Coal output from captive/commercial coal mines went up to 67.16 million tonnes in April-November period of the current fiscal from 50.49 million tonnes during the same period of FY'22.

Production has started at three new coal mines in FY'23 and three other coal mines will start production by March next year.

The coal ministry is hopeful for more than 120 million tonnes of production from captive/commercial coal blocks in year FY'23, which will be an increase of about 40 per cent over FY'22.