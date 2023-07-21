Govt School In Ladakh To Be Named After Kargil Hero Subedar Major Tsewang Morup

In a move to honour the Bravehearts, Ladakh Administration has given the nod for naming Government School after Kargil War Hero Vir Chakra Awardee Subedar Major Tsewang Morup. The recommendation to rename Government High School, after Vir Chakra Awardee Subedar Major Tsewang Morup was approved by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, UT Ladakh, Dr Pawan Kotwal.

Subedar Major Tsewang Morup received Vir Chakra for his role in the Kargil War in 1999. During Operation Vijay in the Kargil War, Morup was posted at Point 5770. He escaped enemy fire at Point 5770 top in Kargil at a height of over 18,000 feet in 1999 and belonged to 2 Ladakh Scouts. He died in a road accident near Leh on 31 March this year when his vehicle overturned near Nimu. He was the son of Naib Subedar Chhering Mutup, an Ashok Chakra awardee.

On the recommendation by Counsellor of Saspol constituency Smanla Dorjey, Dr Pawan Kotwal chaired the meeting on renaming of the Government High School, Likir to Vir Chakra Awardee Subedar Major Tsewang Morup and passed the recommendation of Government High School, Likir to be renamed as Vir Chakra Awardee Subedar Major Tsewang Morup.

Attendees of the meeting

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary (School Education) Sanjeev Khirwar; Commissioner Secretary (General Administration Department) Ajeet Kumar Sahu; Administrative Secretary (Tourism & Culture) Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan; Administrative Secretary Amit Kumar; Deputy Commissioner/CEO, LAHDC, Leh Shrikant Balasaheb Suse; Deputy Secretary, Divisional Commissioner; besides other officials of concerned departments. Director School Education and Director Tourism joined the meeting through virtual mode.