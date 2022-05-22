'Govt Should Function By Rule Of Law': Owaisi Reacts As SC Panel Slams Hyderabad Encounter

After an SC-constituted panel cast aspersions on the legality of the 2019 Hyderabad encounter, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi affirmed that he is against police encounters. Observing that 4 persons accused of rape were deliberately fired upon to cause their death, the three-member commission recommended that 10 police officers should be booked for murder. Moreover, it gave other suggestions such as the separation of the investigation wing from the law and order wing of the police, video recording of all investigative processes, and mandatory collection of CCTV footage.

Addressing a press briefing, Owaisi maintained that he had consistently opposed encounters as they weaken the rule of law. He stressed, "I am against every encounter. Whether it is the encounter of Aziz and Azam during Chandrababu Naidu's tenure (as CM), Sohrabuddin, Naeem, or the encounter in Shamsabad. Because encounter weakens the rule of law. The government should function by the rule of law and not by the rule of gun. I will only say this much in this matter".

2019 Hyderabad encounter

This case emanated from the rape and murder of a 26-year-old doctor who was killed by 4 men in Hyderabad on the night of November 27, 2019. Reportedly, the accused took her to a secluded spot near a toll plaza on the pretext of helping her. Subsequently, the alleged perpetrators of the crime were arrested and sent to judicial custody. However, the four accused individuals- Mohd. Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu were killed in an encounter with the police on December 6, 2019.

While the then Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar claimed that the deceased persons opened fire and tried to escape, this contention was challenged in the Supreme Court. On December 12, 2020, the apex court set up an inquiry commission comprising Justice VS Sirpurkar- a retired SC judge, former Bombay High Court judge Rekha Baldota and ex-CBI chief B Kartikeyan. They were asked to submit a report consisting of their findings within 6 months' time of commencement of the probe.

As per the secretary of this commission, investigative records, forensic reports, post-mortem reports, photographs and videos concerning the incident were collected. Moreover, the panel examined 57 witnesses and recorded their evidence during the 47 hearings held between August 21, 2021, and November 15, 2021. From November 16, 2021, to November 26, 2021, it heard oral arguments from advocates for the Telangana government, police officials involved in the case and other stakeholders. Finally, the commission submitted its report before the apex court on January 28.