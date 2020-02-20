'Govt Should Not Take Pretentious, But Effective Action': Mayawati On Nagaur Dalit Assault

On Thursday, BSP Supremo Mayawati condemned the brutal thrashing of the two Dalits in Nagaur stating that the video was a proof that exploitation on Dalits still continues everywhere. In a shocking incident, two Dalits who were allegedly caught stealing money from a two-wheeler agency were beaten up by the showroom staff in the state's Nagaur district. The police have detained five persons in connection with the incident.

Taking to Twitter, the BSP Supremo stated that the video reminded her of the traumatic 2016 Una incident in Gujarat and that action against the perpetrators needed to be 'effective' instead of being 'pretentious'. Assuring justice to the two Dalits.

कांग्रेस-शासित राजस्थान के नागौर में दलित भाईयों के उत्पीड़न का वायरल वीडियो विचलित करने वाला है व गुजरात के ऊना आदि के दर्दनाक घटनाओं की याद दिलाता है। स्पष्ट है दलितों पर उत्पीड़न-शोषण की क्रूरता हर जगह जारी है। अति-दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण। सरकार दिखावटी नहीं बल्कि प्रभावी कार्रवाई करे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 20, 2020

"The viral video of the oppression of Dalit brothers in Nagaur in Congress-ruled Rajasthan is disturbing and reminds me of the traumatic events like Una in Gujarat. It is clear that the cruelty of oppression and exploitation on Dalits continues everywhere. Very unfortunate. The government should not take pretentious but effective action," read her tweet.

Horrific video emerges

The video of the incident that emerged shows several people beating up one of the two Dalit men at a petrol station in a village of Nagaur district. This place was reportedly 230 km away from Jaipur.The two Dalit men were reportedly in their early twenties. Visuals show that the staff strip one of the men and assault him.They allegedly poured petrol on his genitals as well, say media reports.

Speaking on the incident Rajpal Singh, SHO, Panchodi police station said, "Two persons were caught stealing money on Sunday after which they were brutally thrashed by the showroom employees. A video was shot which went viral after which the victims lodged an FIR on Wednesday.'' He said the showroom staff have also lodged a case against the two Dalits for stealing money.

