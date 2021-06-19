Govt Takes Up Assaults On Healthcare Workers; Tells States To File FIRs, Fast-track Cases

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Saturday wrote a letter to Chief Secretaries and administrators of all States and Union Territories for implementation of a slew of measures to check incidents of attacks of healthcare workers. Amidst growing incidents of violence against doctors and health workers, the Centre asked state governments to register cases and invoke the stringent Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Act, 2020 against those who indulge in assault on doctors and healthcare professionals.

Home Secretary's letter to States on the safety of healthworkers

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in his letter outlined that the cases of assault and violence against the health workers need to be checked as such cases can dampen their morale. "You will agree that any incident of threat or assault on doctors or healthcare professionals may dampen their morale and create a sense of insecurity amongst them. This may adversely affect the healthcare response system," Bhalla wrote.

The Home Secretary also asked the government to take strict actions against those involved. "Institutional FIRs should be registered against assaulters and such cases should be fast-tracked. You may also like to invoke provisions of the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Act, 2020, where applicable," he said.

Apart from this, the state governments have also been asked to monitor objectionable content on social media which may incite violence against the health workers.

"I would also like to reiterate that a close watch be kept on any objectionable content in social media which may exacerbate such situations. Concerted efforts should be made through posters in hospitals, social media, etc. to emphasise the valuable contribution being made by doctors and other healthcare personnel in the fight against COVID-19," Bhalla said.

Punishment under Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Act, 2020

According to this law, anyone involved in the assault on doctors and healthcare professionals is liable to be punished with imprisonment up to five years, and a fine up to Rs two lakh. This offence may be compounded by the victim with the permission of the court. Further, if an act of violence against a healthcare service personnel causes grievous harm, the person committing the offence will be punishable with imprisonment up to seven years and a fine up to Rs five lakh. These offences will be cognisable and non-bailable.

IMA's nationwide protest after multiple cases of attack on health workers emerge

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on June 18, observed "National Protest Day" demanding a central law to protect doctors against violence. The slogan of the protest was "Save the Saviour" and doctors and healthcare workers could be seen across the country with placards stating "Stop violence against profession and professionals". During the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, there had been incidents of violence wherein doctors rendering their services to COVID-19 wards were ill-treated, beaten, and brutally assaulted in Bihar, Bengal, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka, especially by family members of patients. As many as 720 doctors lost their lives battling the second wave of the pandemic.

