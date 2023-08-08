Govt 'taking More Info' On Murder Of Student In Greater Noida University: UP Minister In Assembly

The Uttar Pradesh government is "taking more information" about legal proceedings in connection with the murder of a girl student at a private university in Greater Noida in May this year, state minister Yogendra Upadhyay told the Assembly on Tuesday.

The Minister for Higher Education, Science and Technology and Electronics and Information Technology was responding to a query raised by Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav in the house during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the assembly in Lucknow.

The former UP chief minister referred to the May 18 incident at the Shiv Nadar University in Greater Noida where a 21-year-old student was shot dead by her classmate on the campus before he killed himself, too, using a pistol.

The girl's family, based in Kanpur, insisted in its complaint with the police that the university officials were aware of the harassment and assault on his daughter by the killer but did not take adequate action.

"Why despite prior information, neither the police took any action nor any action was taken by the officials of the university campus because of which this major incident took place in Noida-Greater Noida?" Yadav asked.

The Samajwadi Party president also sought to know if the government would help the family, ensure that those responsible for it will be brought to justice and if any action would be taken against the university.

Responding to the query, Minister Upadhyay said, "The university does not come under Higher Education Ministry but is under the Industrial Department."

"Legal proceedings are underway in connection with the murder. We will take more information about it...we will see what can be done as per law (to help the family),” Upadhyay said.

In the FIR, the girl's father alleged inaction by the Shiv Nadar University over a complaint by his daughter that she was assaulted four times in a span of two months by the accused, yet no action was taken.

On the other hand, the university contested the claim made in the FIR that the father was informed by the student about her harassment and he, in turn, raising it with the varsity officials.