Govt Teachers Of Delhi To Be Placed In Frontline Workers Category For COVID-19 Vaccination

Ahead of the nationwide Coronavirus vaccine rollout, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday stated that teachers of government schools in Delhi, engaged in Covid-19 duty will be a part of the priority group consisting of the frontline workers, which are said to be the first to be vaccinated.

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia shared a piece of a newspaper article and tweeted, "Teachers of Delhi stood with the government at every step and played a key role in the fight against Coronavirus.

have played a role in the fight against Corona, step by step with the government. They have been ahead while performing duties be it at the quarantine centers, containment zones, surveys, mask checking duties and online studies. Hence the (Delhi) government has placed them in the category of frontline workers for vaccination."

दिल्ली के शिक्षकों ने सरकार के साथ कदम से कदम मिलाकर कोरोना से लड़ाई में भूमिका निभाई है. कोरंटाइन सेंटर, कंटेनमेंट ज़ोन, सर्वे, मास्क चेकिंग की ड्यूटी और ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई .. हर जगह आगे रहे हैं.



इसीलिए सरकार ने शिक्षकों को भी वैक्सीन के लिए frontline worker की श्रेणी में रखा है. https://t.co/WmdnstuGEV — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 9, 2021

The Centre has designated priority groups for inoculation as the country remains on the cusp of undergoing the Coronavirus vaccination drive, which is said to be the largest vaccination drive in the world. The Centre has asserted that frontline workers will be given first priority with regards to vaccination. After which the 50 years and above citizens will be next in line for vaccination.

READ | UP CM Reviews Vaccine Dry Run As State Completes 2.5 Cr COVID Test Milestone

READ | Namrata Shirodkar Proud Of Sister Shilpa For Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine, Gets Sweet Reply

Second nationwide dry run on Coronavirus vaccination

The Central Government on Friday launched the second nationwide dry run of vaccine inoculation, with the massive mock drill held in 736 districts across 33 States and Union territories, according to the information shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The objective of the dry run was to simulate the actual vaccine administration event and to eliminate glitches or bottlenecks if any in the vaccine inoculation process.

The first nationwide dry run of the vaccination process was conducted on January 2 to test the mechanism laid out for the COVID-19 immunisation drive, which is expected to begin soon. The first major run-through was held on December 28 and 29 where the Centre conducted vaccination drive in four states, namely - Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat. The government also said that it is ready to introduce the COVID-19 vaccine within 10 days from the date of emergency use authorisation. The DCGI has given the green signal for restricted emergency use approval to the two vaccines on January 3.

READ | Saudi Arabia's King Salman Gets First Dose Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

READ | Co-WIN Registration Process: How To Get COVID Vaccine In India?