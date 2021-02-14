Govt To Allow All Types Of Steel For Highway Construction If It Meets Required Standards

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued orders that all steel—whether produced from ore, billets, pellets or melting of scrap—would be allowed to be used for National Highway construction, as long as it meets the standards required for specific grades of steel.

The Government of India (GOI) released a press note stating that after analysis and discussions with stakeholders and taking technical opinion in consideration, the government decided to make this move. According to the official information shared by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, the step has been taken to ensure cost reduction in the building highways.

'More competition and better price discovery by markets'

The release read, "The steel proposed to be used would be tested in NABL-accredited laboratories as a third party check before approval. The move is based on the analysis and discussions with stakeholders and also technical opinion. With this step, the supplier base for steel used in the construction of national highways would increase, leading to more competition and better price discovery by the markets. This is also part of the continuous effort by the Minister to reduce costs through use of new technology, reducing restrictions on suppliers and making the procurement system transparent."

Also Read: PM Modi Visits Poll Bound Tamil Nadu, Assures Equality & Justice For Tamils In Sri Lanka

Also Read: Gujarat HC Says Mask Rule Violators Will Render Community Service At COVID-19 Care Centres

Step to ensure cost reduction in building of highways

Earlier, the contract provisions required the use of steel produced by primary/integrated steel producers only. In view of the increase in steel prices, which can impact the cost of building national highways, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari had suggested the need to re-look at all conditions which could be restrictive, without impacting the quality of material used for highway construction, the Ministry added.

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Parents Of CRPF Jawan Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack Remember Their Son & His Sacrifice

Also Read: COVID-19: AstraZeneca Vaccine To Be Tested On Children 'as Young As Six' In New Trials