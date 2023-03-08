Govt To Extend All Cooperation To Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Says CM Khattar

The Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee will manage the historic gurdwaras in the state and the government will extend all cooperation and assistance, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday.

"...If the Haryana Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee needs any cooperation from the (state) government, including construction of educational institutions and hospitals, it will be provided," Khattar said.

Last year, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014, under which a separate committee was formed to manage gurdwaras in Haryana.

However, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee -- the apex religious body of Sikhs -- has rejected the committee.

Khattar was speaking after paying obeisance at Sri Thada Sahib Gurdwara in Yamunanagar, according to an official statement issued here.

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Baba Karmjit Singh felicitated Khattar with a 'siropa (robe of honour)'.

During the occasion, Khattar also extended his greetings on International Women's Day.