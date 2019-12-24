Govt To Make An Announcement On India's First Chief Of Defence Staff Shortly. Details Here

The BJP-led government is expected to make the announcement regarding the charter of duties for the Chief of Defence Staff and the officer to be appointed for the post. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made the announcement about the creation of the new office of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on August 15 in his Independence Day speech. The appointed CDS officer will be a four-star General and will further not be eligible to hold any government office after demitting the office of CDS.

The officer appointed for the post of Chief of Defence Staff is expected to be responsible for creating synergy in operations and finances for the armed forces. The CDS is expected to be the main point of contact between the armed forces and the government on the issues related to the armed forces.

Addressing the media on Tuesday evening, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar noted that the CDS would be a four-star general - from either-- the Army, the Air Force or the Navy - who will also head the Department of Military Affairs and be paid a salary equal to a service chief.

Role of CDS

The CDS will act as the principal military advisor to the Defence Minister of tri-service matters. The three chiefs will continue to advise the Raksha Mantri on matters exclusively concerning their specific service.

The officer is expected to provide integrated inputs of the services to relevant authorities. CDS will be a member of the Defence Acquisition Council and Defence Planning Committee.

It is the CDS' responsibility to bring about joint-ness in operations, logistics, transport, training, support services, communications, repairs, and maintenance.

The appointed official is also expected to ensure optimal utilization of infrastructure and rationalize it, enhance the share of indigenous equipment.

His role requires the officer to evaluate plans for Out of Area Contingencies, as well as other contingencies such as Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief.

The CDS will Defence Capital Acquisition Plan (DCAP), and Two-Year roll-on Annual Acquisition Plans (AAP), as a follow-up of the Integrated Capability Development Plan (ICDP), assign inter-services prioritization to capital acquisition proposals based on the anticipated budget.

The CDS will be responsible to integrate and rationalise international cooperation plans; prepare strategy papers on military matters for consideration of the competent authority.

The CDS will bring about reforms in the functioning of three Services aimed at augmenting combat capabilities of the Armed Forces. This may, inter-alia; entail rationalization of facilities. Use of indigenous equipment across the whole spectrum.

It will be the responsibility of the CDS to identify and end obsolete practices, which may have crept in due to the colonial legacy.

