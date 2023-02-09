Govt Under BJP Electrified 18,000 Villages, Opposition Only ‘erected Poles’, Says PM Modi

The central government under the BJP undertook a massive electrification drive in rural areas after coming in power in 2014. Hence, provided electricity to over 18,000 villages said Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking a jibe at the opposition while addressing the Rajya Sabha.

He further added the provision of power supply to the far flung areas of the country helped the party win the trust of the people.

‘Electricity poles but no power supply’

PM Modi said, “In previous governments, there was electricity supply but only for a few hours. An electricity pole was erected and it was celebrated every year however there was no electricity available.”

“Even after 75 years of independence there were more than 18,000 villages in the country without any electricity. Most of these villages had tribal population, they were based in hilly regions, or were located in the North-East. However this didn’t fit into their (Congress’) electoral equations and thus were not on their priority list.”

‘Hum to pathar par lakeer khinchne vale log hain’

Attacking the opposition for the lack of action in rural electrification PM Modi said, “We knew they had left these initiatives which required a lot of hard work. We are the kind of people who do not strike a line on butter but on a stone (Hum makhan par lakeer kkhinchne vale log nahi hai, hum to pathar par lakeer khiunchne vale log hain). We will take up this challenge and vowed to electrify all the villages in the country. 18,000 villages were electrified in a time bound manner.”

This resulted in not only the development of these rural regions but the people started trusting the “government’s way of working and trust is a big asset, it gets converted many times over as a colossal force,” stated Prime Minister Modi.

