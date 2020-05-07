Government Upscales COVID-19 Testing In J&K; More Than 3000 Tests A Day

The Jammu and Kashmir government has scaled up the sampling and testing capacity to slow Coronavirus spread by testing and treating patients, carrying out contact tracing, limiting travel, quarantining citizens and cancelling large gatherings. It has upscaled its sampling and testing capabilities significantly to reduce the spread and impact of the virus. Testing allows to identify the infected person, guiding them to medical treatment, their isolation and tracing and quarantining their contacts. The increased sampling and testing has become all the more important as the migrant workers and students belonging to the Union Territory are returning back to their home districts. Government is ensuring that every returnee gets tested before going back to their home district.

J&K breaks the 3000 tests a day barrier- 3429 samples tested; 18 positives detected. Total positives now 793- Jammu 68; Kashmir 725. Our positivity rate 2.1%; Mortality rate 1.13% @diprjk @HealthMedicalE1 — Rohit Kansal (@kansalrohit69) May 7, 2020

Tests also conducted in IIIM & Army Command hospital

As per CMO Jammu, Dr. J.P. Singh, around 1000 tests are being performed on a daily basis in Jammu Division alone. The department is using RT-PCR testing kits as a method of testing by taking a nasal/throat swab from a patient. It involves extracting ribonucleic acid or RNA, which is the genetic material of the virus. Apart from GMC, tests are also being conducted in IIIM Jammu and Army Command Hospital, Udhampur. More than 18000 tests have been conducted in Jammu division till date. Dr. Lal Path Labs, Jammu has been approved by ICMR to perform the tests.

In order to further increase surveillance and detection of infection, a robust sampling mechanism has been put in place. Sample collection is being done at Gandhinagar hospital and GMC in Jammu district and in all District hospitals and CHCs. Following the permission granted to the return of stranded migrant labourers, special sample collection centres have been set up in Lakhanpur in Kathua, Thandi khui in Samba, Tikri in Udhampur, one in Doda. All migrant labourers and truck drivers are being tested at Lakhanpur. Further, the department has increased the sample collection to more than 3000 samples per day and every effort is being laid on taking it to 6000 samples per day.

Mobile sample collection vans in Jammu and Udhampur districts have also been pressed into service for reaching out to the people at their doorstep and increasing the sampling capacity. In Jammu district, the vans have already been used to collect samples from areas like Kanak mandi, Fruit mandi Narwal, Oil depot of Indian Oil Corporation, as communicated by CMO, Jammu So far 434 samples have been collected by the Mobile van since 27th March. Over 21000 samples collected so far in Jammu division.

