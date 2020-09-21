Govt Waives Permit Requirement For Transport Vehicles Carrying Oxygen Amid COVID-19

The government on Monday said it has waived the permit requirement for transport vehicles carrying oxygen in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The step is likely to ensure smooth movement of the vehicles, ensuring the supply of oxygen across the country, it said.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has exempted the transport vehicles operators for the carriage and transportation and delivery of Oxygen Cylinders or Oxygen Tanks across the States or within a State from permit requirements till 31st March, 2021," the ministry said in a statement.

This has been done as oxygen is an important item required for the treatment of COVID-19, the statement said.

"It had been brought to the notice of the Ministry that there are problems being faced by certain Transport Vehicles operators in this regard," the statement said.

The ministry has, thus, issued a notification for exemption of permit requirements for these vehicles as required under Section 66 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988.

