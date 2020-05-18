'Don't Have Ill Will, government Will Decide On OCI Visa Issue; Invest In India': MoS MEA

In a relief to Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) whose long-term visas have been temporarily suspended in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown, Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, said the government will soon take an appropriate decision on it.

Participating in a virtual panel discussion with Indian-Americans on COVID-19, organized jointly by the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) and the Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America (BAJNA), Muraleedharan was flooded with queries over the plight of OCI cardholders. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aware of it and will take an appropriate decision soon.

A large number of Indian citizens whose children are OCI cardholders are unable to travel to India, because of the temporary suspension of their long-term visa. PM Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are personally aware of it and they have no doubt about the citizenship of the overseas Indian community, the Minister said. Responding to query, Muraleedharan said, "I understand the agony of the OCI cardholders. Please do not have any ill will," he said.

Urges OCI to invest in India

Muraleedharan also invited the Indian diaspora to invest in the country as the entre has offered by the major economic reforms in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

"Perhaps, India has never had such an economic reform. This is a great opportunity for the Indian diaspora to come and invest in India," he said. “The announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the last five days are a clear indication of what the Indian diaspora should look to,” he added.

