Govt Will Take Care Of The Power Bills Of The Poor: J&K LG

Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that the J&K government will take care of the electricity bills of the economically backward people of the state. Sinha, however, emphasised that the same benefit will not be extended to the financially sound citizens of the state.

“The government will take care of the electricity bills of the poor ones; however, those living in palatial houses, using iPhones and in a position to afford modern amenities will have to pay their power bills without any excuse,” LG Sinha said, addressing a public gathering at Mini-Secretariat in Kulgam.

Sinha added that the J&K government has been incurring losses due to non-payment of electricity bills by its consumers. “The UT government has taken a loan of Rs 31,000 crore from the Centre in the last four years to provide electricity to the people of J&K. However, this arrangement is not sustainable in the long run,” he added.

Sinha further informed that the people of J&K are getting electricity at a much cheaper rate than other states and UTs of the country. Sinha also sought the co-operation of power consumers regarding installation of smart meters.

Srinagar has witnessed several protests by locals against the installation of smart meters and power outages. At many places, scores of people were seen blocking roads against the installation of smart meters.