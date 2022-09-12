Last Updated:

Electric Highways? Union Min Gadkari Confirms 'solar-powered' Highways Being Worked Upon

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the government is working on developing electric highways, which will be powered by solar energy, that will facilitate the charging of heavy-duty trucks and buses.

Press Trust Of India
The government is working on developing electric highways, which will be powered by solar energy, that will facilitate the charging of heavy-duty trucks and buses, Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.

Addressing an event organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), Gadkari reiterated that the government wants to develop India's public transport system on electricity.

"The government is strongly encouraging solar and wind energy-based charging mechanisms for electric mobility.

"We are also working on developing electric highways, which will be powered by solar energy and this will facilitate charging of heavy-duty trucks and buses while running," he said.

An electric highway generally refers to a road which supplies power to vehicles travelling on it, including through overhead power lines.

Gadkari said that the government is also encouraging toll plazas to be powered by solar energy.

The minister said the road ministry has conducted route optimisation exercises across major corridors and has designed newer alignments.

Emphasising that a well-developed infrastructure enhances economic activities, creates new businesses and promotes job creation, Gadkari said, "We are constructing 26 greenfield expressways." With the launch of PM Gati Shakti Master Plan, he said projects will get faster clearance and it would cut down logistic costs.

