'Govt Working Transparently': PM Modi Backs UP Govt In Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Probe

PM Modi, while speaking about the developments in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, said that the Uttar Pradesh government gave its consent for whatever committee Supreme Court wanted to form. He said that the state was welcoming of any committee to probe the violence that erupted during farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri. PM Modi also said the state government was working in a transparent manner.

"State government gave its consent for whatever committee the Supreme Court wanted to form, for whichever judge SC wanted for probe. State government is working transparently," PM Modi told ANI. The PM’s comment comes as the opposition continues to allege the involvement of the Yogi Adityanath government to overturn the investigation into allegations that Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son ran over farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri in October last year.

Earlier in January, CM Yogi Adityanath told Republic TV's Executive Editor Aishwarya Kapoor in an exclusive interview that the UP government acted firmly in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. Sidestepping the allegation that his government didn't take strict action as Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son was involved in the incident, he claimed that the opposition wanted to create a conflict-like situation. According to him, the first priority was to bring the law and order situation under control and revealed that the government thwarted attempts by certain elements to instigate riots.

The Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3, 2021, leading to the death of 8 persons including four farmers. On November 17, 2021, the Supreme Court-appointed retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor the investigation into the Lakhimpur violence. The apex court observed that this will help ensure "transparency, fairness and absolute impartiality" in the investigation.

It also reconstituted the SIT formed by the Yogi Adityanath-led government by including three IPS officers-- SB Shiradkar, Preetinder Singh and Padmaja Chauhan in the panel. The Opposition stepped up its attack on BJP after the UP SIT concluded that the Lakhimpur violence was a planned conspiracy. On December 14, 2021, the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Lakhimpur Kheri conceded to the prosecution's request adding Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and sections of the Arms Act to the FIR while dropping Sections 279, 304A and 338.

Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra along with 12 others has been arrested in connection with this case and remanded to judicial custody. Subsequently, Ashish Mishra's woes compounded after he was named the main accused in the charge sheet filed by the UP SIT. While his father was not named as an accused in the charge sheet, his relative Virendra Shukla was charged under Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code for causing the disappearance of evidence.

