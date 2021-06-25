Govt Writes To 8 States To Step Up COVID Containment & Check Spread Of Delta Plus Variant

As the country has reported 50 Delta Plus variant cases of COVID-19, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday wrote a letter to the Chief Secretaries of States that have recorded a surge. Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, and Haryana are the states that reported a spike in the Delta Plus or AY.1 variant. These states have been directed to step up their containment measures, contact tracing, and asked to take measures to prevent the spread of the Delta Plus variant.

Health Secy orders States to prepare for Delta Plus variant

The Health Secretary informed in his letter that the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genome Sequencing Consortia (INSACOG) has intimated that this variant has been found in the Surat district of Gujarat. It also announced that the Delta Plus variant currently a Variant of Concern (VOC) has the following characteristics :

Increased transmissibility

Stronger binding to receptors of lung cells

Potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response

"The Public Health Response, in this case, while broadly remaining the same, has to become more focused and stringent. Thus, you are requested to take up immediate containment measures in these districts and clusters including preventing crowds & the intermingling of people, widespread testing, prompt tracing as well as vaccine coverage on a priority basis. You are also requested to ensure that adequate samples of positive persons are sent to the designated laboratories of INSACOG promptly so that the clinical epidemiological correlations can be established", the Health Secretary's letter stated.

'Delta plus' variant

As per scientific researches, the Delta plus variant is a mutation of the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant, which was first discovered in India and has been one of the variants behind the deadly second wave. WHO officials had earlier cautioned that the variant B.1.617.2 is likely to cause more severe symptoms, although more reattach is needed in that area. Meanwhile, the global health agency is also actively tracking the recently emerged “delta plus” variant. The current variant of interest, Delta Plus is a highly virulent mutation of the Delta virus that has been detected in India. The strain has been circulating in Europe since March.

