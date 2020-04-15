Modi Govt Allows Transportation Of Goods Without Differentiation In Covid Lockdown 2.0

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued a set of detailed guidelines for the extended Coronavirus lockdown that will remain in force till May 3. The Home Ministry in its guidelines has said that selective activities will be allowed post 20 April. Among others, the new guidelines state that transportation of goods will be permitted without any distinction of essential or non-essential.

Key points from MHA’s revised guideline

It further says, "Until May 3, all domestic & international air travel of passengers(except for security purposes), passenger movement by trains(except for security purposes), buses for public transport, metro rail services to remain prohibited." According to the new guidelines, all educational, training institution etc shall remain closed, taxis (including auto and cycle rickshaws) & services of cab aggregators to remain prohibited until May 3. Cinema halls, malls, shopping/sports complexes, gyms, swimming pools, theatres, bars etc to remain closed till May 3.

“The objective of the revised guidelines is to consolidate the gains achieved during the first phase of lockdown and further slow down the spread of COVID 19; at the same time, provide relief to farmers and labour and daily wage earners,” according to an official release.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday directed states and Union territories to book under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, 2005 people who violate the lockdown or make false claims.

In a letter to all Chief Secretaries of the States and Union Territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the lockdown measures issued on March 24 clearly mentioned that "any person violating these containment measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC".

The Government has also made wearing of face cover compulsory in all public places and workplaces. Spitting in public places shall be punishable with a fine. The nation-wide lockdown is aimed to contain the spread of COVID-19 that has killed over 370 people and infected over 11,000 in the country.

