Rifle In One Hand & milk In The Other, Watch This Railway Constable Sprint To Help A Baby

Saluting the immense effort of each and every employee of the Indian Railways, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday shared a story of a Railway Police Force (RPF) soldier posted at Bhopal railway station. Taking to Twitter, Goyal shared a video that narrated the extraordinary efforts of RPF soldier Inder Yadav who sprinted towards a moving train in order to help a family travelling to UP's Gorakhpur from Karnataka via Shramik train. While tweeting the video, Goyal compared RPF constable Yadav to Usain Bolt.

The video stated that a passenger named Safia needed milk for her 3-month old baby and appealed for the same to Yadav at Bhopal Junction. In what has been termed as 'passion' for work by the Railways, Yadav ran outside the station to fetch milk for the child and handed it over to the lady at the last-minute even as the train left the platform. The video shows constable Yadav sprinting with milk in one hand and his service rifle in the other to catch the train.

READ | Railways announces 5 intra-state special trains in Odisha

Here is the full video that captures Yadav's effort:

एक हाथ में राइफल और एक हाथ में दूध : देखिये किस तरह भारतीय रेलवे ने उसैन बोल्ट को पछाड़ा



Rifle in one hand and milk in another - How Indian Railways left Usain Bolt behind pic.twitter.com/oGKSEe9awJ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 5, 2020

READ | 4,155 Shramik Special trains ferried over 57L migrants till June 2: Railways

Shramik trains ferried 57 lakh migrants

Meanwhile, the Railways on Wednesday said that it has operated 4,155 Shramik Special trains and has ferried more than 57 lakh migrants across the country as of June 2. The top five states or union territories from where maximum trains originated are Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

"As on 2nd June 2020, a total of 4155 “Shramik Special” trains have been operationalised from various states across the country. 102 trains were on the run till 10 am in the morning. Till now, more than 57 lakh migrants have been transported through Shramik Special Trains in 33 days. These 4155 trains were originated from various states," the Indian Railways said in a release.

Giving more details regarding the maximum departures and arrivals of the migrant workers, the release read, "The top five states/UTs from where maximum trains originated are Gujarat(1027), Maharashtra(802), Punjab(416), Uttar Pradesh (288) and Bihar (294). The top five states where maximum trains terminated are Uttar Pradesh(1670 ), Bihar(1482), Jharkhand(194), Odisha (180), West Bengal (135)."

READ | Cyclone Nisarga: Railways reschedules Mumbai-bound and -origin trains; full list here

"These 'Shramik Special' trains were terminated in various States across the country. The top five states where maximum trains terminated are Uttar Pradesh (1670 trains), Bihar (1482 trains), Jharkhand (194 trains), Odisha (180 trains), and West Bengal (135 trains)," it added.

Last week, there were reports of trains being rerouted due to congestion on the tracks. Railways also clarified that there are no more congestions. However, complaints regarding lack of food, water, and other basic necessities have been highlighted multiple times by passengers, while several videos of passengers rushing to grab food packets and water bottles have surfaced online. While there have also been reports wherein the passengers have thanked the Railways for ferrying them.

READ | Indian Railways refunds whooping Rs 1,885 cr for cancellation of services in March-May