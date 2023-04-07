'Gradually, We'll Know Who Conspired It': Nitish Kumar On Ram Navami Violence In Bihar

"Gradually, we'll come to know who was behind incidents of violence in Nalanda and Rohtas. Police and administration are probing the matter," said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on recent incidents of violence in Nalanda and Rohtas. Notably, clashes broke out in Nalanda's Bihar Sharif town on Friday, March 31, during Ram Navami processions.

Life seemed to be ambling back to normalcy after the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar administration announced partial relaxation in prohibitory orders in Nalanda and Rohtas districts. However, remnants of violence remain rife. On Thursday, April 5, Bihar Sharif District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar asserted that the if the situation in Nalanda remains normal, then internet services would resume after April 6.

Violence in Bihar

On the occasion of Ram Navami, massive violence broke out in over three districts in the state including Nalanda's Bihar Sharif, Rohtas' Sasaram, and Bhagalpur's Naugachia. A total of 10 companies (approximately 1,000 personnel) of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including CRPF, SSB and ITBP, were sent to Bihar after the clashes.

One person died and several were injured in the clashes. According to reports, six people were injured in a bomb explosion in Sasaram and in Bihar Sharif, two groups pelted stones and fired at each other. In Rohtas and Nalanda, the district administration suspended internet services.

Meanwhile, the MHA in a circular on Wednesday, April 5 alerted all states and UTs to take steps to maintain law and order ahead of the Hanuman Janmotsav.

"MHA has issued an advisory to all states in preparation for Hanuman Jayanti. The governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society," the MHA's statement read.