Last Updated:

'Gradually, We'll Know Who Conspired It': Nitish Kumar On Ram Navami Violence In Bihar

Speaking on recent incidents of violence in Bihar's Nalanda and Rohtas, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that it will gradually be known who is behind it.

General News
 
| Written By
Megha Rawat
Nalanda violence

Image: PTI


"Gradually, we'll come to know who was behind incidents of violence in Nalanda and Rohtas. Police and administration are probing the matter," said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on recent incidents of violence in Nalanda and Rohtas. Notably, clashes broke out in Nalanda's Bihar Sharif town on Friday, March 31, during Ram Navami processions. 

Life seemed to be ambling back to normalcy after the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar administration announced partial relaxation in prohibitory orders in Nalanda and Rohtas districts. However, remnants of violence remain rife. On Thursday, April 5, Bihar Sharif District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar asserted that the if the situation in Nalanda remains normal, then internet services would resume after April 6. 

READ | Violence a part of ‘conspiracy’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar blames BJP for Ram Navami violence

Violence in Bihar 

On the occasion of Ram Navami, massive violence broke out in over three districts in the state including Nalanda's Bihar Sharif, Rohtas' Sasaram, and Bhagalpur's Naugachia. A total of 10 companies (approximately 1,000 personnel) of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including CRPF, SSB and ITBP, were sent to Bihar after the clashes. 

READ | BJP and ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' accuse each other of communal clashes in Sasaram and Bihar

One person died and several were injured in the clashes. According to reports, six people were injured in a bomb explosion in Sasaram and in Bihar Sharif, two groups pelted stones and fired at each other. In Rohtas and Nalanda, the district administration suspended internet services.

READ | CM Nitish Kumar rejects charges of administrative laxity in Bihar, says riots were orchestrated

Meanwhile, the MHA in a circular on Wednesday, April 5 alerted all states and UTs to take steps to maintain law and order ahead of the Hanuman Janmotsav.

"MHA has issued an advisory to all states in preparation for Hanuman Jayanti. The governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society," the MHA's statement read. 

READ | Ram Navami violence: Riots a ‘planned conspiracy’ says Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav
First Published:
COMMENT