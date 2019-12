On the occasion of Navy Day, Chief Admiral of Indian Navy Karambir Singh, along with VCOAS Lieutenant General MM Naravane, and Vice Chief of Air Force, Air Marshal HS Arora paid tributes at the National War Memorial on Wednesday. The three officers also laid a wreath at the National War Memorial. December 4 is observed as Navy Day every year to recognize the achievements and role of the Indian Navy in the country. The day marks India's victory over Pakistan in the Indo-Pak War of 1971.