Grand 'Deepotsav' Prep On At Ayodhya Ahead Of PM's Visit; Over 15 Lakh Diyas To Be Lit

As the much-awaited festival of lights Diwali is around the corner, the holy city of Ayodhya is set to have a mega Deepotsav celebration, with the lighting of 15 lakh diyas (earthen lamps). Piles of diyas were seen being prepared by hard-working volunteers and children at Ram ki Paidi, which is a series of ghats on the bank of river Saryu. After the sunset, the ghats were seen lit with beautiful lights, spreading a feeling of joy and peace among the onlookers.

The grand 'Deepotsav' festival at Ayodhya on Sunday, October 23, will be graced by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will witness the lighting of 15 lakh lamps across the ghats. PM Modi will offer prayers to Lord Shri Ram Lalla Virajman at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and then will carry out the inspection and darshan of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site. He is also likely to participate in an Aarti at the new ghat.

Three days ago, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya and spent three hours reviewing the preparations for Deepotsav. He paid obeisance at the Ram temple during his visit and took stock of the progress of the temple construction while giving necessary directions to the engineers. The UP CM directed officers to make better arrangements for the sixth Deepotsav and also appealed to seers to cooperate in the programme.

Deepotsav 2022 at Ayodhya

At the upcoming grand Deepotsava celebrations on Sunday, about 15 lakh diyas, including over 1.25 lakh made of cow dung, will illuminate Ayodhya, setting a new world record. This is the first Deepotsav in Yogi Adityanath's second tenure as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. The Deepotsav tradition at Ayodhya began with Yogi Adityanath’s BJP government. Beginning with 51,000 diyas in 2017, the number went up to 4.10 lakh in 2019, over 6 lakh in 2020 and more than 9 lakh last year, setting a new Guinness World Record.