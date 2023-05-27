Grand Journey And Landmark Moments Of Old Parliament Witnessing The India Story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament On May 28 ending the run of the old building which served as India's temple of democracy. Spread across an area of 24,281 sq. meters, the old Parliament building was a witness to several historic events which shaped the future of India. From Dr. Manmohan Singh's announcement of opening India to the world through globalisation to the ghastly terror attack, the former Parliament stood the test of time. Here is a look at its history and the major events that transpired ahead of the inauguration by PM Modi.

History

British architects Herbert Baker and Sir Edwin Lutyens designed the old Parliament and they decided on a circular shape for the building. It was originally called the Council House and the circular design was finalised as reminiscent of Rome's Colosseum. Notably, it is also popularly believed to be inspired by the Chausath Yogini temple in MP's Morena, though there is no historical proof for this. The construction of the Parliament began in 1921 after the foundation stone was laid by Prince Arthur, Duke of Connaught and Strathearn and was completed after six years in 1927.

According to official sources, about 2,500 stonecutters and masons were employed just to shape the stone and marble at the height of construction. In 1927, the new structure was commissioned and saw its inauguration on January 18 of the same year by then Viceroy, Lord Irwin. In the years that followed, the Parliament's infrastructure kept expanding with the addition of two more floors in 1956 and the Parliament museum was inaugurated in 1989. Notably, the Parliament is part of the Central Vista complex which also comprises the Rashtrapati Bhavan, North and South Blocks and the National Archives.

Historical events

1. Pandit Nehru's announcement of India's independence

India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru made his famous 'Tryst with Destiny' speech from the Parliament announcing the Independence of India from the Britishers on the intervening night of August 14-15. From that point onwards began the transfer of power from the colonisers to India which soon adopted its new Constitution.

2. Adoption of the Constitution

The Parliament saw intense debates and discussions before the Constitution of India was adopted in 1949. It was in 1947 when a Drafting Committee led by Dr B.R. Ambedkar was established and the pioneers debated for over a year before the draft was adopted on November 26, 1949, and came into force on January 26, 1950. This laid the foundation for the world's largest democracy and a number of historical events that followed.

3. Rise as a nuclear power

On May 11, 1998, India became a nation with nuclear weapons when it conducted a series of five underground nuclear tests in Pokhran up until May 13. Following the successful test, which was conducted despite tight surveillance by the US, then PM Atal Bihar Vajpayee gave an inspiring speech in the Lok Sabha explaining why the nation should become independent in the defence sector. In his address, Vajpayee first laid out the 'no first use' policy amid severe global backlash but stated that "this decision was right" and that "our country wants a focussed leadership, which attends to their security needs."

4. India opens its boundaries to the world

The Parliament also saw former PM Manmohan Singh, who was the finance minister under the Narasimha Rao government, present his first union budget. On July 24, 1991, Singh presented India's plan for economic liberalisation and opening its boundaries for trade with other nations and facilitating globalisation.

"We have to accept the need for restructuring and reform if we are to avoid an increased marginalisation of India in the evolving world economy," he had said. The liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation (LPG) proved to be a saviour of India's economy which faced a major crisis owing to the 1990-91 gulf war which led to fuel price rise and resulting depletion of forex reserves.

5. 2001 Parliament attack

On December 13, 2001, India was shaken by the terrorist attack which took place on the premises of the Parliament. Five terrorists from Laskar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed wielding AK-47 rifles and grenades barged into the premises in a white Ambassador car. Nine people, including security officials, were killed and over a dozen injured by the terrorists who were led by Afzal Guru. He was later hanged in Tihar jail in 2013.

6. Abrogation of Article 370

On August 5, 2019, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in the upper house of the Parliament moved a resolution for the abrogation of Article 370 which provides special status to J&K. This led to the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories -- J&K and Ladakh -- undoing the 'killing of democracy', as the Home Minister called it.