Abha Singh Says, 'Granting Bail To Rape Accused Is Demoralizing And Insulting For Women'

Condemning the attack on Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze by the accused, Advocate Abha Singh while speaking to Republic TV said, "It is shocking that the accused were in a car which had police written on it, turns out that he is a retired jailer's son. Giving them bail is a violation of law totally as the law is very clear that bail should not be granted if the victim can be blackmailed or if the victim can be troubled or harassed. We know very clearly that these are the ways why there is no conviction in rape cases because the victims are terrorized and giving them bail immediately is the best way to terrorize the victims and turn them hostile."

'Demoralizing and insulting for women'

On being asked about how are the rape accused getting bail if it is against the law, Singh hit out at the police saying, "The police never comes with the real facts. The courts are only dependent on what matters, what evidence is produced before them."

She added, "Giving bail on the same day is definitely demoralizing and insulting for women all over the country."

Unnao Inspector General stated that the victim was attacked while she was on her way to meet her lawyer in Rae Bareli. He added that the victim has been transferred to Lucknow hospital and stated that of the five men who had allegedly tried to burn the victim, four had been found at their homes itself and one other had been nabbed while trying to escape. The victim is said to be in critical condition and has suffered 60 to 70 percent burn injuries. The incident has occurred within a week of the Hyderabad horror in which a 26-year-old veterinarian was gang-raped and charred to death by four truck drivers and workers.

